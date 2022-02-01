Advertisement

North Dakota State Capitol Building to display the number five in honor of Wayne Stenehjem

Wayne Stenehjem
Wayne Stenehjem(kfyr)
By Daniel Burbank
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 12:30 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - In honor of Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem, the North Dakota State Capitol will display a thin blue line on all sides of the Capitol and the number five on the south side of the Capitol, on Wednesday and Thursday.

The number five was Wayne Stenehjem’s license plate and the thin blue line is a symbol representing all law enforcement personnel.

A public viewing for Attorney General Stenehjem will take place in Memorial Hall from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday.

