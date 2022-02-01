Advertisement

I-29 closed from Grand Forks to Canadian border

NDDOT Road Conditions
NDDOT Road Conditions(NDDOT)
By Stacie Van Dyke
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 3:13 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) and North Dakota Highway Patrol (NDHP) have closed Interstate 29 from Grand Forks to the Canadian border. This closure is due to zero visibility, blowing snow, and icy road conditions.

“Roads are closed because of life threatening weather conditions,” said Lt. Troy Hischer, NDHP Northeast Regional Commander. “Motorists who drive past road closures put themselves and others, including rescuers, at risk and could face up to a $250 fine.”

For more information on road conditions throughout North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov/.

Please be advised that road condition information on 511 and the travel map is updated daily from 5 a.m. until 10 p.m. CDT. The road report is based upon the information available to the NDDOT at the time of preparation and is provided solely as a public service. Conditions may vary from those reported.

