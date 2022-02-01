Advertisement

Expansion of $260M gas pipeline completed in western North Dakota

Pipeline
Pipeline(KFYR)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 5:12 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A subsidiary of Bismarck-based MDU Resources Group Inc. says it has completed expansion of a $260 million natural gas pipeline in western North Dakota.

State officials have hailed WBI Energy Inc.’s North Bakken Expansion project as a step toward curbing the wasteful flaring of excess gas, while increasing state tax revenues by allowing more oil drilling in the area.

The project adds 250 million cubic feet of natural gas per day to a pipeline network. The line would connect to the Northern Border Pipeline, where the gas would be sent to Iowa, Chicago and other markets.

