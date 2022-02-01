Advertisement

Deceased male found alongside Highway 83 south of Minot

(kfyr)
By Grace Kraemer
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 1:18 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
WARD COUNTY, N.D.-The Ward County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the death of a person whose body was found along Highway 83 Tuesday morning.

The sheriff’s department found the man’s body south of the City of Minot along the highway.

The initial investigation shows that the man was driving south, became stuck in the center median, and attempted to walk home.

The department is waiting for an autopsy with the North Dakota State Medical Examiner and is notifying relatives.

