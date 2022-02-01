Class-B basketball poll as of 1/31/22

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The list of undefeated basketball teams in Class-B is down to three in both boys and girls.

The boys teams are Four Winds-Minnewaukan, Ellendale and Powers Lake. The girls teams are Kindred, Four Winds-Minnewaukan, and Garrison.

You will find all six teams in the new Class-B Basketball poll conducted by the North Dakota A.P. Sportscasters and Sportswriters Association.

9th Class B Boys Basketball Poll

1. Four Winds-Minnewaukan (16) — 12-0 Record — 160 pts — Last week: 1st

2. Kindred — 11-1 Record — 143 pts — Last week: 2nd

3. Ellendale — 13-0 Record — 129 pts — Last week: 4th

4. Powers Lake — 12-0 Record — 96 pts — Last week: 7th

5. Flasher — 14-1 Record — 87 pts — Last week: 8th

6. Enderlin — 9-4 Record — 78 pts — Last week: 3rd

7. North Border — 10-1 Record — 69 pts — Last week: 9th

8. Central Cass — 10-2 Record — 36 pts — Last week: 5th

9. North Star — 11-1 Record — 32 pts — Last week: NR

10. LaMoure-Litchville-Marion — 7-2 Record — 23 pts — Last week: NR

Others receiving votes: Bowman County (13-2), Shiloh Christian (11-2), Thompson (8-4), Grafton (9-3).

10th Class B Girls Basketball Poll

1. Kindred (14) — 15-0 Record — 158 pts — Last week: 1st

2. Four Winds-Minnewaukan (2) — 16-0 Record — 146 pts — Last week: 2nd

3. Central Cass — 13-1 Record — 117 pts — Last week: 3rd-TIE

4. Grafton — 12-2 Record — 103 pts — Last week: 5th

5. Garrison — 15-0 Record — 97 pts — Last week: 6th

6. Linton-HMB — 14-2 Record — 81 pts — Last week: 9th

7. Rugby — 14-1 Record — 70 pts — Last week: 3rd-TIE

8. Thompson — 11-3 Record — 34 pts — Last week: 8th

9. Edgeley-Kulm-Montpelier — 16-1 Record — 33 pts — Last week: 7th

10. Hatton-Northwood — 15-1 Record — 17 pts — Last week: 10th-TIE

Others receiving votes: Shiloh Christian (15-4), Langdon-Edmore-Munich (11-2).

