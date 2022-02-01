Citizen Academy gives Bismarck residents behind-the-scenes look, better understanding of city operations

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck residents are taking a behind-the-scenes look at how their local government functions. In Bismarck’s very first Citizen Academy, they’re meeting up with city workers to learn a little more about the critical decisions that go into often overlooked work, like maintaining natural spaces and managing roadways.

For most of us, street signs are an insignificant part of our daily commute. But for those at Bismarck’s Public Works’ sign shop, there’s careful thought behind the planning and maintenance for each one.

“‘Easy Street’ was a big one that was stolen,” said Chad Schiermeister, lead heavy equipment operator with the City of Bismarck.

Signs aren’t the only part of city operations that these twelve Bismarck residents are getting up-close and personal with.

“There’s a lot of things I care about,” said Bismarck resident Rachel McGill.

This inaugural Citizen Academy group is at the Public Works Department. They’re learning about how the city functions.

“We take care of 93-, 94-hundred streetlights,” said Paul Lies, traffic maintenance superintendent with the City of Bismarck.

The public doesn’t usually get to watch live traffic feeds and learn how they’re controlled.

“If you can time it right, you can get all the greens,” added Lies.

They also don’t normally get to see the city’s fleet of machinery and equipment.

“I think there’s a lot of work behind the scenes that people just expect and accept, and we want to be able to tell people how we get that done,” said Jason Tomanek, assistant city administrator for the City of Bismarck.

Over a period of eight weeks, the group will learn about 15 areas of city services.

“This could be done online, obviously. But the real gem of it is getting to meet the folks. Getting to meet the city forester. Getting to meet the city engineer,” said McGill

Citizen Academy organizers say they hope this program will bring about more transparency with local government.

“You can have discussions on things that you care about. Maybe give new ideas. Or learn why a certain idea was never implemented,” added McGill.

Out of 60 applications, 12 were accepted into the free program this session.

During the course, the group will learn about the airport, water management, fire response, and public health.

Assistant city administrator Jason Tomanek says the city hopes to offer the academy twice a year.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.