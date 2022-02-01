Bismarck woman accused of sexually assaulting police officer at bar

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Police arrested a Bismarck woman after they say she slapped an officer early Saturday morning.

An officer was conducting a bar check at a local establishment when they say 50-year-old Sandra Kobs-Sabo jogged up to a male officer and slapped him in the buttocks. The officers took Kobs-Sabo into custody.

Court documents report that she told them she “can’t believe she is going to jail for slapping a sexy cop.”

Kobs-Sabo is charged with sexual assault and simple assault on a peace officer.

She is out on bond.

