Advertisement

Bismarck police asks for public’s help in located missing woman

Valene Littlebird
Valene Littlebird(KFYR)
By Brian Gray
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 2:25 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Bismarck Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing person.

Valene Littlebird was reported missing on January 21st, and last had contact with a family member in June of 2021.

Littlebird is 5′ 5″ and 150 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She’s believed to be in either Bismarck or Fort Yates. Police say she’s reported to be homeless and has been staying with friends. She may also be going by the name Valene Addison.

If you have any information, you can call the Bismarck Police Department at 223-1212.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wayne Stenehjem
Funeral arrangements announced for Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem
Both 34-year-old Dorothy Rush and 36-year-old Loring Rush were arrested in connection to...
Two arrested in Jamestown after fraudulent purchases exceed over $30,000
Court documents report that she told them she "can't believe she is going to jail for slapping...
Bismarck woman accused of sexually assaulting police officer at bar
Miss USA Cheslie Kryst attends the world premiere of "Like a Boss" at the SVA Theatre on...
Cheslie Kryst, former Miss USA, dies at 30
Deceased male found alongside Highway 83 south of Minot

Latest News

Deceased male found alongside Highway 83 south of Minot
Wayne Stenehjem
North Dakota State Capitol Building to display the number 5 in honor of Wayne Stenehjem
Court documents report that she told them she "can't believe she is going to jail for slapping...
Bismarck woman accused of sexually assaulting police officer at bar
Williston Basin School District Audit
Audit of Williston Basin School District to be handled by state auditor