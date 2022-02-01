Bismarck police asks for public’s help in located missing woman

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Bismarck Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing person.

Valene Littlebird was reported missing on January 21st, and last had contact with a family member in June of 2021.

Littlebird is 5′ 5″ and 150 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She’s believed to be in either Bismarck or Fort Yates. Police say she’s reported to be homeless and has been staying with friends. She may also be going by the name Valene Addison.

If you have any information, you can call the Bismarck Police Department at 223-1212.

