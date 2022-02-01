Badlands Art Association looking for gallery to space to share art, connect the community

DICKINSON, N.D. – There are a lot of talented artists in North Dakota. You’ll find many local art pieces at galleries throughout the state. But in the southwest corner of the state, there is no gallery space for artists to showcase their work.

One group of artists is working to change that.

Each piece of Janelle Stoneking’s art tells a story. This one, titled “Resiliance,” tells the story of the pandemic. The mixed media piece took best of show in the professional division at the 51st annual Badlands Art Show.

While that art show is a staple in the community, the Badlands Art Association has never had a space of its own. Now, Stoneking and her fellow Badlands Art Association members are hoping to change that. They are hoping to find a space in Dickinson and open a gallery this year.

“We know a gallery is important for people to be able to show their art and share and also for people to come in and be inspired by it,” said Stoneking.

“We want, we want to give them a place that they can grow, that they can exhibit their work, they can sell the work,” added Tod Winter, a member of the Badlands Art Association.

But they want this gallery to be more just a space for artists. They want it to be a space where the community can connect. That means art classes, studio space for artists, and space for all kinds of different art.

“We’re talking three dimensional. We’re talking about photography. We can even do installation projects,” explained Badlands Art Association member Cherie Roshau.

In fact, they hope this new gallery might include a little of everything, including pieces like this from Stoneking.

You can learn more about the Badlands Art Association and their plans for a space on their website, badlandsarts.com.

If you’d like to become a supporter, you can email Janelle at janelles@ndsupernet.com.

