Advertisement

Badlands Art Association looking for gallery to space to share art, connect the community

Badlands Art
Badlands Art(Cherie Roshau)
By Jody Kerzman
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 5:19 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DICKINSON, N.D. – There are a lot of talented artists in North Dakota. You’ll find many local art pieces at galleries throughout the state. But in the southwest corner of the state, there is no gallery space for artists to showcase their work.

One group of artists is working to change that.

Each piece of Janelle Stoneking’s art tells a story. This one, titled “Resiliance,” tells the story of the pandemic. The mixed media piece took best of show in the professional division at the 51st annual Badlands Art Show.

While that art show is a staple in the community, the Badlands Art Association has never had a space of its own. Now, Stoneking and her fellow Badlands Art Association members are hoping to change that. They are hoping to find a space in Dickinson and open a gallery this year.

“We know a gallery is important for people to be able to show their art and share and also for people to come in and be inspired by it,” said Stoneking.

“We want, we want to give them a place that they can grow, that they can exhibit their work, they can sell the work,” added Tod Winter, a member of the Badlands Art Association.

But they want this gallery to be more just a space for artists. They want it to be a space where the community can connect. That means art classes, studio space for artists, and space for all kinds of different art.

“We’re talking three dimensional. We’re talking about photography. We can even do installation projects,” explained Badlands Art Association member Cherie Roshau.

In fact, they hope this new gallery might include a little of everything, including pieces like this from Stoneking.

You can learn more about the Badlands Art Association and their plans for a space on their website, badlandsarts.com.

If you’d like to become a supporter, you can email Janelle at janelles@ndsupernet.com.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wayne Stenehjem
Funeral arrangements announced for Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem
Both 34-year-old Dorothy Rush and 36-year-old Loring Rush were arrested in connection to...
Two arrested in Jamestown after fraudulent purchases exceed over $30,000
Court documents report that she told them she "can't believe she is going to jail for slapping...
Bismarck woman accused of sexually assaulting police officer at bar
Miss USA Cheslie Kryst attends the world premiere of "Like a Boss" at the SVA Theatre on...
Cheslie Kryst, former Miss USA, dies at 30
Deceased male found alongside Highway 83 south of Minot

Latest News

Ward County Library looking for new bookmobile
RV's at the Cenex in Carpio
RV’s stuck in Carpio amid trucker vaccine mandate
BNSF
Railroad unions fighting new BNSF railroad attendance rules
Pipeline
Expansion of $260M gas pipeline completed in western North Dakota