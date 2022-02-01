Advertisement

Austin to governors: Guard troops must get COVID-19 vaccine

Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin speaks during a briefing at the Pentagon in Washington on...
Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin speaks during a briefing at the Pentagon in Washington on Sept. 1, 2021. As deadlines loom for military and defense civilians to get mandated COVID-19 vaccines, senior leaders must now wrestle with the fate of those who flatly refuse the shots or are seeking exemptions, and how to make sure they are treated fairly and equally.(KFYR)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 6:17 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, in letters to seven governors, is reaffirming the need for members of their states’ Army and Air National Guards to get the mandatory COVID-19 vaccine or lose their Guard status.

In nearly identical letters signed late last week, Austin tells the governors that the virus “takes our Service members out of the fight, temporarily or permanently, and jeopardizes our ability to meet mission requirements.”

Nearly 600 Marines, airmen and sailors have been thrown out of the military or dismissed from entry-level training at boot camps as of last week.

The governors getting the letters were: Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon, Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy, Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves, Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, Idaho Gov. Brad Little and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, all Republicans.

The deadline for Air Guard members to get the shots has passed, but Army Guard members have until this June.

Austin to governors: Guard troops must get COVID-19 vaccine
