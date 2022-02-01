Advertisement

Audit of Williston Basin School District to be handled by state auditor

Williston Basin School District Audit
Williston Basin School District Audit(kfyr)
By Michael Anthony
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 12:04 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLISTON, N.D. - State Auditor Josh Gallion has confirmed that his office will begin the audit petition of the Williston Basin School District.

Organizers of a petition to have the auditor investigate the financial records of the district and its former entities.   

Williston Public Schools #1 and Williams County Schools #8 submitted their signatures a few weeks ago, with more than 707 needed to begin the audit.

“We appreciate the residents of Williston sharing their concern with our office, our team has begun their audit process and will share results with the public upon completion,” said Gallion.

An audit was previously being conducted by Widmer Roel, who told the school board that the report would not be completed until April or May.

A spokesperson with the Auditor’s Office could not give a timeframe on when the report would be completed.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wayne Stenehjem
Funeral arrangements announced for Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem
Both 34-year-old Dorothy Rush and 36-year-old Loring Rush were arrested in connection to...
Two arrested in Jamestown after fraudulent purchases exceed over $30,000
Miss USA Cheslie Kryst attends the world premiere of "Like a Boss" at the SVA Theatre on...
Cheslie Kryst, former Miss USA, dies at 30
Midwest Motor Express sold for $150 million
Deadly crash graphic
SUV hits, kills man kneeling along ND highway

Latest News

Wayne Stenehjem
North Dakota State Capitol Building to display the number five in honor of Wayne Stenehjem
Court documents report that she told them she "can't believe she is going to jail for slapping...
Bismarck woman accused of sexually assaulting police officer at bar
10PM Sportscast - 01/31/22
10PM Sportscast - 1/31/22
athlete of the week
United Community Bank Athlete of the Week: South Prairie’s Lance Pitner