Audit of Williston Basin School District to be handled by state auditor

WILLISTON, N.D. - State Auditor Josh Gallion has confirmed that his office will begin the audit petition of the Williston Basin School District.

Organizers of a petition to have the auditor investigate the financial records of the district and its former entities.

Williston Public Schools #1 and Williams County Schools #8 submitted their signatures a few weeks ago, with more than 707 needed to begin the audit.

“We appreciate the residents of Williston sharing their concern with our office, our team has begun their audit process and will share results with the public upon completion,” said Gallion.

An audit was previously being conducted by Widmer Roel, who told the school board that the report would not be completed until April or May.

A spokesperson with the Auditor’s Office could not give a timeframe on when the report would be completed.

