Truckers Final Mile helps bring Iowa man more than 1,000 miles home to his family after he died on the road

56-year-old Daryn Wagler of Ainsworth.
56-year-old Daryn Wagler of Ainsworth.(Courtesy of Dorie Moynihan.)
By Kristin Rogers
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 4:50 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Trucking is one of the most deadly jobs according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, but many companies won’t pay to transport the bodies of those killed on the road home to their families. That’s why the organization Truckers Final Mile recently stepped in to help an Iowa family.

“You know we go out and we leave home and we all know we may never come back,” Dorie Moynihan explained, a recently retired truck driver of 35 years.

Moynihan, who lives in Missouri, had met Daryn Wagler of Ainsworth more than a decade ago when she stopped to help him as his truck was broken down in Georgia.

“It’s always an honor when you meet a truck driver out on the road and you know you’re great friends,” Moynihan explained.

She spent time with his family over the years and was there to help when Daryn died suddenly in an accident the day of Christmas. He was driving through New Mexico.

“I spoke with Daryn’s mom Betty and she was so worried when she first heard. How does he come home,” Moynihan said.

She had heard of the organization Truckers Final Mile, a nonprofit dedicated to reuniting trucker’s with their families in times of tragedy.

“In the trucking industry there’s, unless contractually obligated, there’s no mandate, law, statute, regulation or anything compelling any company to bring any driver home for any reason. Now there’s many, many companies that do take care of their own, but there’s a growing number that do not,” explained Robert Palm, Founder of truckersfinalmile.org.

The group was able to help foot the cost to bring Daryn home to his loved ones, and final resting place, earlier this month. Truckersfinalmile has helped more than 400 families since it began, including 12 already this year.

“Whether it’s Daryn or any other driver we assist, that’s our family. That’s what family does,” Palm said.

“I have chills, every time I think of Truckers Final Mile,” Moynihan told us.

