SUV hits, kills man kneeling along ND highway

ROCKLAKE, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A 65-year-old man is dead after police say an SUV hit him while he was kneeling along a highway.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol says it happened at 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 30 along Hwy. 281 near Rocklake.

The crash report says an SUV driven by 41-year-old Carlee Thomson of Cando, ND, was heading east on the highway when she hit the man on the side of the road.

Authorities say the victim, 65-year-old Charles Huovinen of Rocklake, ND, was slouched over and on his knees on the road at the time of the crash.

Huovinen was pronounced dead at the scene. Neither Thomson nor her two passengers were hurt in the crash.

The case is still under investigation.

