Removing rocks from farm fields with modern technology

MINOT, N.D. - Terraclear is a company that’s in the middle of their first full year of business. They apply modern technology to clear rocks out of farm fields.

They were just one of the many businesses on display last week at the KMOT Ag Expo.

They can fly a drone over a field to identify the location and size of some of the boulders in the field. They also sell a rock picker to pull the boulders out of the field.

”We provide a map to you either on a phone or a tablet then you can take that to the field, sort by rock size, 8, 10, 12 inch plus. You can use that to go navigate and find specific rocks in a field, so reduce some time when you’re out there picking,” said Don Scribner, director of product.

They say the work causes minimal soil disturbance.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.