Rams rally to Super Bowl with stunning 20-17 win over Niners

Los Angeles Rams' Cooper Kupp (10) gets past San Francisco 49ers' Jaquiski Tartt, left, and...
Los Angeles Rams' Cooper Kupp (10) gets past San Francisco 49ers' Jaquiski Tartt, left, and K'Waun Williams (24) during the second half of the NFC Championship NFL football game Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif.(AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 30, 2022 at 8:53 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Travin Howard made a game-sealing interception with 1:09 to play, and the Los Angeles Rams rallied from a 10-point deficit in the fourth quarter to secure a spot in the Super Bowl at their home stadium next month with a thrilling 20-17 victory over the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC championship game Sunday night.

Cooper Kupp caught two touchdown passes from Matthew Stafford for the star-studded Rams (15-5), who began the fourth quarter down 17-7 after wasting a multitude of scoring opportunities.

But after Kupp’s second TD catch and a tying field goal on a drive extended by Jaquiski Tartt’s brutal dropped interception, the Rams drove for Matt Gay’s go-ahead, 30-yard field goal with 1:46 to play.

Los Angeles’ defense then won it when Aaron Donald had Jimmy Garoppolo under heavy pressure, allowing Howard to pick off his final pass.

Los Angeles will welcome the Cincinnati Bengals in two weeks for Super Bowl 56 in Rams owner Stan Kroenke’s multibillion-dollar SoFi Stadium.

After 54 consecutive Super Bowls without an NFL team playing in its home stadium, the Rams are the second team to do it in two seasons after Tampa Bay broke the streak last year.

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

