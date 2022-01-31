More inmates test positive for COVID-19 at Ward County Jail

MINOT, N.D. – The Ward County Jail has seen a spike in cases over the last month with 23 positive inmates.

For perspective, the jail currently houses roughly 150 inmates.

The facility hasn’t seen many cases since the end of 2020.

If an inmate is feeling ill or someone else in their block tests positive, they will get tested.

If the test comes back positive, the inmate will isolate in a cell alone, following CDC guidelines.

With the number of people currently sick, space at the detention center is very limited.

“It’s a housing issue to try and keep them separate for that seven days, even though we have a bigger facility now, it’s kind of hard. We are at the point where we only have a few more beds available to take in new people,” said Major Paul Olthoff with the Ward County Sheriff’s Department.

Every inmate is screened when coming into the facility and isolated before going into the general population.

