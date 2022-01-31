Advertisement

Minot man on trial for murder tests positive for COVID-19; trial postponed

(kfyr)
By Grace Kraemer
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 2:14 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. – A murder trial scheduled to take place this week in Minot will be postponed after the man charged tested positive for COVID-19.

Bradley Morales faces a AA-felony murder charge in the 2017 stabbing death of 25-year-old Sharmaine Leake.

The 31-year-old Morales tested positive Monday, and will not be going forward with trial this week.

He was set for a 10-day trial starting Tuesday, Feb. 1.

This would have been Morales’s second jury trial, as he was convicted back in 2018, but the North Dakota Supreme Court vacated the conviction and sent it back to the lower courts.

Morales is currently isolating in the Ward County Jail.

A new trial date has not yet been scheduled.

