Advertisement

Midwest Motor Express sold for $150 million

(KVLY)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 3:31 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Midwest Motor Express has been purchased for $150 million by Knight-Swift, a publicly traded carrier listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

Midwest will continue to operate from its headquarters in Bismarck, and its sister company, Midnite Express, will do the same from Fargo.

The Bismarck freight company has a rich history dating back to 1918.

The company began as Snyder’s Dray and Transfer and used horses and wagons to deliver coal, cream, gravel and freight.

In 1938, the name changed to Midwest Motor Express and over the decades, the company acquired several truck lines. Midwest has weathered the Great Depression, recessions and three wars.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Both 34-year-old Dorothy Rush and 36-year-old Loring Rush were arrested in connection to...
Two arrested in Jamestown after fraudulent purchases exceed over $30,000
Wayne Stenehjem
Funeral arrangements announced for Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem
Miss USA Cheslie Kryst attends the world premiere of "Like a Boss" at the SVA Theatre on...
Cheslie Kryst, former Miss USA, dies at 30
UND student speaking out after repeat break ins
Victim speaks out after repeat break-ins around University of North Dakota
Wayne Stenehjem
ND Attorney General Stenehjem passes away at age 68

Latest News

Minot man on trial for murder tests positive for COVID-19; trial postponed
Coronavirus in Rural Communities
Coronavirus in Rural Communities
Generic Bathroom Sign
Legislative committee advances transgender bathroom bill
10PM Sportscast - 1/30/22
10PM Sportscast - 1/30/22