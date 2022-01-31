Lifeless Art holds art show for local artists

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Lifeless Arts, an art studio in Mandan, held an art show featuring local artists Sunday. The show featured works made in 2021.

These art shows allow for local works to be shown to the public, and they also help the artists themselves. It gives experience, and for artists interested in art school, it shows universities their skills.

“So it allows artists to display their work, and it also allows them to build portfolios and have a record of where they’ve shown their work,” owner Chris Kraft said.

Around twenty artists submitted their works to the art show, which was judged. The winners received a cash prize.

Lifeless Arts hold the shows biannually.

