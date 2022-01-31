Advertisement

Lifeless Art holds art show for local artists

Lifeless Arts art show
Lifeless Arts art show(KFYR)
By Jasmine Patera
Published: Jan. 30, 2022 at 7:27 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Lifeless Arts, an art studio in Mandan, held an art show featuring local artists Sunday. The show featured works made in 2021.

These art shows allow for local works to be shown to the public, and they also help the artists themselves. It gives experience, and for artists interested in art school, it shows universities their skills.

“So it allows artists to display their work, and it also allows them to build portfolios and have a record of where they’ve shown their work,” owner Chris Kraft said.

Around twenty artists submitted their works to the art show, which was judged. The winners received a cash prize.

Lifeless Arts hold the shows biannually.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wayne Stenehjem
Condolences pour in for family, friends after unexpected passing of Wayne Stenehjem
Wayne Stenehjem
ND Attorney General Stenehjem passes away at age 68
Both 34-year-old Dorothy Rush and 36-year-old Loring Rush were arrested in connection to...
Two arrested in Jamestown after fraudulent purchases exceed over $30,000
Left: Dan Donlin Center: Wayne Stenehjem Right: Kelly Leben
Law enforcement officers mourn loss of fallen colleague Wayne Stenehjem
Burgum releases statement on passing of Attorney General Stenehjem, orders flags at half-staff

Latest News

Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health
Bismarck commissioners worry material delays could impact upcoming building projects
Wayne Stenehjem
Funeral arrangements announced for Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem
Terraclear rock picker
Removing rocks from farm fields with modern technology
sports 1/30/22
5 PM Sportscast 1/30/22