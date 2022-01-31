Gov. Burgum meets with President Biden

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Gov. Doug Burgum joined governors from around the country to meet with President Joe Biden Monday.

The vice president and several cabinet officials were also there to discuss topics such as developing energy resources in America. Burgum said he hopes the administration will reconsider curtailing energy development on U.S. lands.

Burgum said they also discussed other topics relevant to North Dakotans, “including drought resilience and recovery, ag lending, rebuilding our road and water infrastructure and ensuring broadband access for all citizens – an area where North Dakota leads nationally.”

The National Governor’s Association winter meeting wraps up Monday.

