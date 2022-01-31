Bismarck High softball coach resigns

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Kurt Grensteiner has announced his resignation as the head coach of the Bismarck High softball program. He has coached the BHS softball team for the past seven seasons.

Grensteiner has a career record of 163-54. He led the Demons to three West Region tournament championships in 2017, 2018 and 2019, a WDA regular-season championship in 2019, and three state runner-up finishes in 2017, 2019 and 2021.

Grensteiner and the Demons were state tournament consolation champions in 2016. He was awarded WDA Coach of the year in 2019, and ND State All Star Coach in 2018 and 2021.

