Bismarck commissioners worry material delays could impact upcoming building projects

Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health
By Erika Craven
Published: Jan. 30, 2022 at 7:19 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health is out of room to operate, so they’re preparing to move to a location on the Public Works North Site. City commissioners have debated for months how to address Public Works and Public Health space needs.

They’re starting to make moves on the projects, and concept drawings were presented at the Bismarck city commission meeting this week. Commissioners worry that lead times for materials will delay the projects.

“Roofing, for instance, I believe we are looking at going with a ballasted roof instead of fully mechanically fastened, which should make part of that problem go away. We’re looking at an early package to obtain the major mechanical electrical equipment so we can at least get the submittal process started early. So, we are looking to get ahead of those issues,” said Ross Wilmes, director of operations with the Kraus-Anderson Construction Company, Bismarck office.

Next week they will begin getting bids for structural steel and foundational materials.

The project will cost an estimated $10 million, which comes from existing funds in the city’s budget.

Construction is expected to begin in March.

