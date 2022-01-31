Advertisement

36th Annual KFYR-TV Budweiser Bowling Classic

KFYR-TV Bowling Classic
KFYR-TV Bowling Classic(KFYR)
By Lee Timmerman
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 4:26 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - There’s one sure way to know the N.F.L. is about to crown its champion... because it’s time for the Annual KFYR-TV Budweiser Bowling Classic. This is year number 36 and it takes place this week, Sunday, February 6th at Midway Lanes in Mandan.

Jim Mellon gives us an idea of what’s going to take place in his bowling center on Saturday and Sunday.

“They’re going to bowl eight games on Saturday, we’re going to have 120 people trying to get into those top 30 spots because after Saturday we cut it down to the top 30 and those 30 guys will go head-to-head matches in groups of ten and we’ll take the top five out of that and they’ll be the ones that go for all of the money,” said Mellon.

Mandan’s Jeremiah Smith won the big check last year. He’s our defending champion. He topped Ryan Selk by 20 pins in the championships match.

“This guy deserves it all of the way. He works so hard on his game. He’s out here practicing every week, way prior, 3-4 months before the tournament itself but that’s what he does with his league bowling and his other tournaments. He’s always practicing and working out those little details that might make the difference and he made the difference by doing it. He paid his dues!” added Mellon.

The top five qualifiers on Sunday morning will bowl in the stepladder finals live on your NBC stations in Bismarck on KFYR-TV, in Dickinson on KQCD-TV, in Williston on KUMV-TV and in Minot on KMOT-TV beginning at 11:30 a.m. CST.

