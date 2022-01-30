Advertisement

Vikings talk with Jim Harbaugh about coaching job

(WTVG)
By Neil Vierzba
Published: Jan. 30, 2022 at 3:42 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
EAGAN, MN (KFYR) - The Vikings landed their general manager earlier this week when they hired Kwesi Adofo-Mensah. And now they are shifting their focus to the head coach position. Saturday, an interesting name popped up as one of the top college coaches threw his hat into the ring.

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh reportedly has had conversations with Viking officials. And it makes sense that he would because he spent two years with Adofo-Mensah in San Francisco.

The current Wolverine just finished his seventh season at Michigan which ended in the college football playoff as they fell to the eventual national champion Georgia.

If Harbaugh gets the job, this would be his 2nd stint in the NFL. He previously helped lead the 49ers to the Super Bowl in 2012.

Harbaugh isn’t the only coach on the Vikings radar as Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported Sunday that Minnesota has scheduled second interviews for Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O’Connell and 49ers Defensive Coordinator Demeco Ryans.

Minnesota also held a virtual interview with Giants Defensive Coordinator Patrick Graham on Saturday.

