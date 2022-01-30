Snowball Softball Tournament raises money for charity

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Each year, the Snowball Softball Tournament’s proceeds go towards a different charity.

This year, that charity was Brave the Shave, an organization helping families affected by cancer with costs typically not covered by insurance.

Lashae Graf was a player at the event and knows the effects of cancer after her son was diagnosed two years ago. She said Brave the Shave has helped immensely.

“I think I’ve been playing for fourteen years, so this is the first year that it’s really made an impact for me, being the cause is for an organization that is so dear to me,” Graf said.

The tournament usually raises around $2,000.

Ten teams played in the tournament.

