North Dakota’s governor zeroes in on broadband during annual DC meeting

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - The governors are back in Washington D.C. for this year’s National Governors Association winter meeting. And Gov. Doug Burgum (R-ND) has a seat at the table.

An insightful weekend, according to Gov. Doug Burgum, spent hearing from governors with similar jobs who face similar challenges.

“Lots to absorb, lots of things for states and state leaders to dig in too,” Burgum said.

Burgum said he heard from cabinet officials and talks touched on topics from disaster response to economic recovery and education.

But he’s honing in on broadband, and learning how North Dakota can use federal funding to enhance digital literacy.

“Can we work on getting to the last one percent that doesn’t have it, can we use it for improving wireless capability in the state?” said Burgum. “And again, this is something every governor from both parties is asking the federal government, please no ‘one size’ fits all, because every state is different.”

Burgum said this event allowed governors from both sides of the aisle to collaborate and plan for the year ahead.

President Joe Biden is set to host the governors at the White House Monday for further discussions.

