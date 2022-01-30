Advertisement

North Dakota receiving record funds for home heating costs

(AP GraphicsBank)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 30, 2022 at 1:56 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota is getting a record $46.4 million from the federal government to help low-income residents cover heating costs this winter, which is more than twice what the state gets in a typical year.

The Biden administration is distributing an additional $4.5 billion nationwide for the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program and cold-weather states are receiving the largest share. Minnesota received nearly $274 million in-home energy assistance for needy residents.

The funding boost is part of last year’s $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan coronavirus relief package. It has more than doubled the normal funding level of the program nationally.

North Dakota’s annual appropriation is $19.3 million, with an additional $27.1 million coming through the American Rescue Plan. It’s the most the state has ever received for federal heating help, according to the White House.

North Dakota’s Department of Human Services is considering using the additional federal money to enhance home energy efficiency services statewide, according to Michele Gee, director of the agency’s Economic Assistance Division.

The program overall last year helped about 12,800 North Dakota households, providing an average of $890 in assistance during the heating season.

“North Dakota’s winters are harsh, and this year people are dealing with inflated home heating costs,” Gee said in a statement to The Bismarck Tribune.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wayne Stenehjem
Condolences pour in for family, friends after unexpected passing of Wayne Stenehjem
Wayne Stenehjem
ND Attorney General Stenehjem passes away at age 68
Left: Dan Donlin Center: Wayne Stenehjem Right: Kelly Leben
Law enforcement officers mourn loss of fallen colleague Wayne Stenehjem
Burgum releases statement on passing of Attorney General Stenehjem, orders flags at half-staff
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) watches the sideline during a NFL divisional...
AP sources: Despite reports, Tom Brady hasn’t made up mind

Latest News

Former BSC president remembers Wayne Stenehjem
Former BSC president remembers Wayne Stenehjem
2011 Alumnus of the Year
Former Bismarck State College President remembers 2011 Alumnus of the Year, Wayne Stenehjem
Xcel Energy
Xcel propose natural gas price increase, public is invited to share comments
coyote hunting
ND Outdoors: coyote hunting and trapping