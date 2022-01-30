ND Outdoors: coyote hunting and trapping

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Coyote hunting and trapping are extremely popular in North Dakota.

“It’s definitely our most abundant furbearer in North Dakota, and on top of that, we’ve had decent coyote prices for the last several years in the fur market. And so, the interest has just been through the roof for coyote harvest in general for trappers and hunters,” said Tucker.

Tucker says the coyote season is open year-round because hunters and trappers don’t have any impact on the population from one year to the next.

“Might be able to have a low regional impact in the area if they really turn on the harvest hard, but it won’t have a large impact. That being said, most of the coyote harvest takes place during the prime fur season, which is pretty much November through February,” said Tucker.

There’s been a night season for coyotes since the early 1990s in North Dakota.

“We made some changes to that night hunting season to allow some of these newer technologies, like night vision and thermal imaging equipment and, so, night hunting is also very popular. It’s traditionally done, you know, time of year when their snow and the fur is prime as well. Very effective method, but that season is a little bit shorter because of the conflict with other hunting seasons,” said Tucker.

There are a couple of common diseases found in coyotes, one is mange, caused by a mite that makes the animals extremely itchy, and then they end up pulling out their hair.

“We have another ectoparasite in North Dakota that’s really kind of popped up more prevalent on the landscape in the last 10 or so years. And this is called canine chewing lice. And so, the most common thing you’ll see if a coyote has lice is it is first going to impact that area on the lower neck or between the shoulder blades on the back, you’re going to see damaged or matted fur or thinned, an area of thin fur, it might look kind of oily or just a little bit of hair loss there,” said Tucker.

Coyote fur prices this year have gone down compared to the last several years.

For information on coyote hunting and trapping in North Dakota, visit the Game and Fish Department’s website at gf.nd.gov

