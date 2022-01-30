Former Bismarck State College President remembers 2011 Alumnus of the Year, Wayne Stenehjem

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - In 2011, the Bismarck State College National Alumni Association board selected North Dakota Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem as recipient of the 2011 Alumnus of the Year Award. Stenehjem graduated from BSC in 1972. Former BSC President, Dr. Larry Skogen shared what he meant as a friend and example to the people of North Dakota.

”It was just always fun to be at an event where Wayne was going to talk. So the whole college has, for a very long time now been very, very proud of Wayne Stenehjem and it’s a great loss for our community and a great loss to the state,” said Skogen.

Bismarck State College has a tree with Stenehjem’s plaque near the Armory building. Several people were admiring the tree earlier Saturday.

