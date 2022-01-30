Advertisement

Former Bismarck State College President remembers 2011 Alumnus of the Year, Wayne Stenehjem

2011 Alumnus of the Year
2011 Alumnus of the Year(KFYR-TV)
By Daniel Burbank
Published: Jan. 29, 2022 at 8:05 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - In 2011, the Bismarck State College National Alumni Association board selected North Dakota Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem as recipient of the 2011 Alumnus of the Year Award. Stenehjem graduated from BSC in 1972. Former BSC President, Dr. Larry Skogen shared what he meant as a friend and example to the people of North Dakota.

”It was just always fun to be at an event where Wayne was going to talk. So the whole college has, for a very long time now been very, very proud of Wayne Stenehjem and it’s a great loss for our community and a great loss to the state,” said Skogen.

Bismarck State College has a tree with Stenehjem’s plaque near the Armory building. Several people were admiring the tree earlier Saturday.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wayne Stenehjem
ND Attorney General Stenehjem passes away at age 68
Wayne Stenehjem
Condolences pour in for family, friends after unexpected passing of Wayne Stenehjem
Katelynn Berry
Richland County Sheriff’s Department confirms remains found belong to Katelynn Berry
Igloos in Mandan
Bismarck couple gets engaged in an igloo
FILE - In this March 30, 2004, file photo, Tarawa atoll, Kiribati, is seen in an aerial view....
COVID hits one of the last uninfected places on the planet

Latest News

Xcel Energy
Xcel propose natural gas price increase, public is invited to share comments
coyote hunting
ND Outdoors: coyote hunting and trapping
coyote hunting
ND Outdoors: coyote hunting and trapping
sports 1/29/22
6PM Sportscast 1/29/22