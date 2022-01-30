Advertisement

9 killed, 1 critically injured in North Las Vegas crash

A six-vehicle crash has killed nine people and left one person in critical condition in Nevada.
A six-vehicle crash has killed nine people and left one person in critical condition in Nevada.(CNN Newsource)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 30, 2022 at 6:36 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH LAS VEGAS, Nev. (AP) — A six-vehicle crash has killed nine people and left one person in critical condition in Nevada.

North Las Vegas police say the driver of a Dodge Challenger was speeding and ran a red light Saturday afternoon, causing the collision involving 15 people.

Some of the vehicles struck were pushed into a vacant lot on the intersection.

Police say the ages of the people who died range from young juveniles to middle-aged adults.

Two people were taken to a hospital where one died and the other was in critical condition.

It is not yet known whether the driver of the Dodge was impaired.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wayne Stenehjem
Condolences pour in for family, friends after unexpected passing of Wayne Stenehjem
Wayne Stenehjem
ND Attorney General Stenehjem passes away at age 68
Left: Dan Donlin Center: Wayne Stenehjem Right: Kelly Leben
Law enforcement officers mourn loss of fallen colleague Wayne Stenehjem
Burgum releases statement on passing of Attorney General Stenehjem, orders flags at half-staff
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) watches the sideline during a NFL divisional...
AP sources: Despite reports, Tom Brady hasn’t made up mind

Latest News

A front-end loader dumps road salt into a truck Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, in Chelsea, Mass....
After the blizzard, the big chill as East Coast digs out
President Donald Trump arrives to speak at a rally in Washington on Jan. 6, 2021.
Trump dangles prospect of pardons for Jan. 6 defendants
During a rally in Texas, Trump said if he runs again for president and wins, he will treat...
Trump advocates for pardons for Jan. 6 defendants 'treated so unfairly'
Chad Carswell needs a kidney transplant, but he says he would rather die than get the COVID...
Man ‘willing to die’ rather than get COVID vaccine for transplant