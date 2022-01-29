Victim speaks out after repeat break-ins around University of North Dakota

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - It’s been 15 months since the first break in, and on Friday, for the first time, Jacquelyn Emery is speaking out.

Emery is studying to be a pilot at the University of North Dakota in Grand Forks, but her studies have been plagued by a stalker.

The first time he broke in was October 2020. That’s when Emery says a man broke into her house and sexually assaulted her roommate.

“It was right before Halloween,” she told me. “I remember being in the kitchen, listening to monster mash and doing my dishes with all my kitchen windows completely open because we felt completely safe. The next day everything changed.”

Seven months later-- another break in. This time with a knife, but Emery was ready with a newly installed home security system. The perp had to hop a fence and climb up their gutter to get in, and he left more evidence behind.

“We do, because of that video, have a picture of his face, but he was wearing a mask and a hoodie, so we only have the eyes,” she said.

Emery says she had all her electronics just laying out, but the man only took her bra, and her sense of security…but she’s not alone.

Lt. Jeremy Moe from the Grand Forks Police Department told me there have been multiple similar reports.

“I have five cases that we were actively investigating, and I believe UND P.D. was investigating one as well,” Moe said.

There were three instances of criminal trespass in August 2020, and a 2019 incident where someone broke into the Gamma Phi Beta Sorority and took pictures of a woman while she was sleeping.

But Emery did some digging on Facebook and says she’s found dozens of victims with similar stories. She thinks it’s all the same guy.

“The police do have a person of interest in the case. This person is a university student who we see on campus daily,” she told me.

Police describe the person of interest in this case as a light-skinned male with black hair -- between 5′5 and 5′8. They say he was wearing all black with a hoodie and Nike shoes.

But, police don’t have enough evidence to charge anyone, and that’s made Emery’s life hard at home and on campus.

“We’re terrified of him. From the moment we wake up to the moment we go to bed,” she said.

Being a woman in the male dominated field of aviation is hard enough, but Emery says her field of study actually makes her even more vulnerable.

The Federal Aviation Administration posts pilots addresses online, for anyone to look up.

“We can choose to opt out of it, but half of my house didn’t because we never thought this kind of thing would happen to us,” Emery explained.

Dealing with school on top of the break ins--has been draining. Having to navigate the legal system, fit in meetings with detectives and file restraining orders, it takes time away from normal life.

“So much that the victims have to do, no one is there to help you with,” Emery said. “I really feel like the justice system has failed me and failed us.”

The break-ins have altered Emery’s, and her roommate’s, lives forever. She actually came to the news station in Fargo to do the interview Friday because bringing another stranger into their home just wasn’t an option, and that’s just the tip of the iceberg.

“I got warned whenever I started to get more involved in this, and look into complaining to the university, and filing a police report that this person might retaliate,” she explained, continuing, “So, I’m not only afraid of this person breaking into my home, but I’m also afraid that he might hurt me violently.”

Still, after everything she’s been through, she says the risk of retaliation is worth it if she can help someone else, and maybe, if it helps her get justice.

“If I can just save one girl from going through what we’ve been through, it’s worth it without a doubt,” Emery said.

Again, police describe the person of interest in this case as a light-skinned male with black hair, between 5′5 and 5′8. He was wearing all black with a hoodie and Nike shoes.

If you have any information that might help, or you’ve experienced something similar, you’re asked to call Grand Forks Police at (701) 787-8000.

