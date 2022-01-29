Advertisement

Thousands protest COVID mandates and restrictions in Ottawa

A trucker convoy driving to Parliament Hill in Ottawa to participate in a cross-country truck...
A trucker convoy driving to Parliament Hill in Ottawa to participate in a cross-country truck convoy protesting measures taken by authorities to curb the spread of COVID-19 and vaccine mandates makes it's way on the highway near Kanata, Ontario, Canada, on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022.(Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 29, 2022 at 4:35 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Thousands of protesters gathered in Canada’s capital Saturday to protest vaccine mandates, masks and lockdowns. Some parked on the grounds of the National War Memorial, others carried signs and flags with swastikas and the statue of a Canadian hero was defaced, sparking widespread condemnation.

The convoy of truckers and others prompted police to prepare for the possibility of violence and the government to warn against escalating rhetoric linked to the demonstration. A top Parliament security official advised lawmakers to lock their doors amid reports their private homes may be targeted.

Some are, in part, protesting a new rule that took effect Jan. 15 requiring truckers entering Canada be fully immunized against the coronavirus. The United States has imposed the same requirement on truckers entering that country.

The Canadian Trucking Alliance said a great number of the protesters have no connection to the trucking industry, adding they have a separate agenda to push. The alliance notes the vast majority of drivers are vaccinated.

