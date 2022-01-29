Thousands protest COVID mandates and restrictions in Ottawa

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Thousands of protesters gathered in Canada’s capital Saturday to protest vaccine mandates, masks and lockdowns. Some parked on the grounds of the National War Memorial, others carried signs and flags with swastikas and the statue of a Canadian hero was defaced, sparking widespread condemnation.

The convoy of truckers and others prompted police to prepare for the possibility of violence and the government to warn against escalating rhetoric linked to the demonstration. A top Parliament security official advised lawmakers to lock their doors amid reports their private homes may be targeted.

Some are, in part, protesting a new rule that took effect Jan. 15 requiring truckers entering Canada be fully immunized against the coronavirus. The United States has imposed the same requirement on truckers entering that country.

The Canadian Trucking Alliance said a great number of the protesters have no connection to the trucking industry, adding they have a separate agenda to push. The alliance notes the vast majority of drivers are vaccinated.

