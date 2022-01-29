Mom opens sensory gym in Bismarck to create safe, fun space for kids with sensory needs

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Sight, touch, smell, hearing, taste.... our senses are ways we interact with our surroundings. For kids on the autism spectrum, or with other sensory needs, play that stimulates the senses can be especially important.

The monkey bars at the first sensory gym in Bismarck are a big hit. As kids play, it’s hard to miss the brightly colored design of the new play space. The area at DC’s Sensory Center has been a dream of Sara Christianson for many years after her son, Dane, was diagnosed with autism.

“You know he looks like a typical child, but he has autism and so he doesn’t behave like maybe a neurotypical child would, so sometimes you go places and Dane’s just being Dane, and you have people are looking at you,” said Sara Christianson, owner of DC’s Sensory Center.

Now, she’s created DC’s Sensory Center as a safe space for kids of all ages and abilities to play and learn.

“When I stay here I still have potential energy, but when I go down I have kinetic energy,” said Dane as he headed down the zipline.

From things to touch, to new methods of movement, the facility offers something for everyone.

“[Dane’s] a sensory seeker, so he really likes the deep sensory input,” said Christianson.

The facility also has spaces for those that are sensory adverse.

“They try to avoid, they don’t like a lot of noise or lights, so we also have a couple of quiet areas . . . you can kind of go in there and escape from all the action and noise that’s going on,” said Christianson.

It’s a place that Christianson says will give families a sense of belonging.

“It’s kind of their place,” she added.

According to therapists, sensory play can help cognitive, motor, and social skills for kids of all ages and abilities.

DC’s Sensory Center gym is open to the public.

