Advertisement

Marauders Hockey

U-Mary Hockey
U-Mary Hockey(kfyr)
By Lee Timmerman
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 6:31 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The middle of the season is often referred to as “a grind”, that could not be farther from the truth for the University of Mary hockey team.

The Marauders are playing their first home-game in 51-days Friday. It’s been a combination of the holiday break and COVID which cause the big break in the home schedule.

They’ve played just 3-road games during that time as well. The Marauders ready to get their high-powered offense going again.

“We have playmakers. We have possession offense that if you watch as we come up the ice, we don’t dump the puck in very often. It’s possess the puck, get guys going, we have some speed. People back in and just try to play some defense against us and that’s a huge advantage where people aren’t playing tough in the neutral zone,” U-Mary Head Coach Dan Huntley.

The Marauders are hosting Montana State. Despite the long lay-off, U-Mary has still held onto its number one ranking in the A.C.H.C. National Division-II poll.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police in San Antonio said two sons stabbed and brutally beat their own mother inside the...
Police: Mom stabbed, beaten with baseball bat by her own sons, ages 12 and 16
Wayne Stenehjem
ND Attorney General Stenehjem passes away
Katelynn Berry
Richland County Sheriff’s Department confirms remains found belong to Katelynn Berry
Nurse goes viral for vaccination plea.
‘No beds means no beds!’ Nurse’s plea goes viral
Pox the Fox
Good news alert: Fargo business goes above and beyond for customer

Latest News

2022 Olympics Graphic
2022 Winter Olympics Medal Count
10PM Sportscast - 1/27/22
10PM Sportscast - 1/27/22
6pm Sportscast 01/27/22
6pm Sportscast 01/27/22
10PM Sportscast - 1/26/22
10PM Sportscast - 1/26/22