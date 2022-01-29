Marauders Hockey

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The middle of the season is often referred to as “a grind”, that could not be farther from the truth for the University of Mary hockey team.

The Marauders are playing their first home-game in 51-days Friday. It’s been a combination of the holiday break and COVID which cause the big break in the home schedule.

They’ve played just 3-road games during that time as well. The Marauders ready to get their high-powered offense going again.

“We have playmakers. We have possession offense that if you watch as we come up the ice, we don’t dump the puck in very often. It’s possess the puck, get guys going, we have some speed. People back in and just try to play some defense against us and that’s a huge advantage where people aren’t playing tough in the neutral zone,” U-Mary Head Coach Dan Huntley.

The Marauders are hosting Montana State. Despite the long lay-off, U-Mary has still held onto its number one ranking in the A.C.H.C. National Division-II poll.

