Law enforcement officers mourn loss of fallen colleague Wayne Stenehjem

Left: Dan Donlin Center: Wayne Stenehjem Right: Kelly Leben
Left: Dan Donlin Center: Wayne Stenehjem Right: Kelly Leben(KFYR-TV)
By Daniel Burbank
Updated: 22 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Words can not describe the emotion law enforcement has for Wayne Stenehjem. Bismarck Deputy Chief of Police Randy Zeigler and former Bismarck Chief of Police Dan Donlin worked side by side with Stenehjem to honor officers during National Police Memorial Week.

“Just that larger than life advocate for law enforcement and the people of North Dakota,” said former Bismarck Chief of Police Dan Dolin.

“If you saw him in a room, he’d always come over to you and especially knew if you were in law enforcement like in my case. He would always take time to come over and say: ‘Hi, how are you doing? How are things going at the Bismarck Police Department? What are you working on?’”, said Bismarck Deputy Chief Randy Zeigler.

The Rolette County Sheriff’s office shared an image on its Facebook page of the North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation badge, wrapped in the traditional black band that honors a fallen officer.

