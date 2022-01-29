Advertisement

Federal Reserve considering raising interest rates to slow down inflation

(kfyr)
By Grace Kraemer
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 11:01 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MINOT, N.D. – To help battle 40-year historic inflation rates, the Federal Reserve is strongly considering raising interest rates.

The Fed would be looking at increasing rates close to a quarter of a percent, marking the first time in three years the agency would step in.

David Frantsvog, a professor of accounting and finance at Minot State University, said it’s a step in the right direction to help consumers.

“What they’re really trying to do is pull a little bit of money back out of circulation to try to slow the level of inflation if to not stop it all together. Right now, we are looking at about a 7% inflation rate, which is the highest rate since the early 1980s,” said Frantsvog.

The rate increase would be a process over the next year or years to slowly bring down inflation, however the average consumer may not notice right away as there are outside factors affecting inflation like supply chain issues and labor shortages.

“You won’t see a direct, like if they raise rates on a Tuesday, it’s not like on Wednesday prices will be lower. It’s going to be more of a gradual affect and it’s going to take place over months and even perhaps years,” said Frantsvog.

Consumers could slowly start to see an increase in mortgage, credit card, and auto loans rates but it may not be a direct result from the Federal Reserve increasing interest rates right away.

