Decades of memories for families at the KMOT Ag Expo

MINOT, N.D. – The KMOT Ag Expo started 51 years ago at the Minot Auditorium. Since then multiple generations of farmers have walked through the exhibits, met with friends, and chatted with vendors.

The show has seen a number of staff, vendors, and attendees come and go over the past half century.

One young man at this year’s expo, Jayce Zahursky, told us about fond memories of coming to the show with his dad.

“When they had the John Deere’s here for the first time, I was always so excited to see those because my grandpa had gotten me a couple toys of those for a while, and I was like ‘hey dad! they made big versions of my toys!” said Jayce, Max.

Several families we spoke with have had three generations attend the show.

“The original people that I dealt with are now grandparents of the people I’m dealing with now,” said Warren Martin, vendor. Many of those still swing by.

“Some of them are still in the business helping their children and grandchildren out. Some of them have retired, but they do enjoy coming back just to see how things have changed, especially how some of this iron is getting bigger and bigger all the time,” said Martin.

Some we talked to said their favorite parts are looking around and dreaming about what they could use around the farm.

“Just seeing all of the different brands, seeing how farming has gotten a lot bigger and a lot newer in the last few years,” said Zahursky.

Jayce says he plans to take over the farm after his father, and plans to keep coming to future shows.

The Ag Expo wrapped up at 4 Friday afternoon after another successful show this year.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.