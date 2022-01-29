Crop insurance agents talk upcoming season at 2022 KMOT Ag Expo

MINOT, N.D – The KMOT Ag Expo is an opportunity for vendors and exhibitors to showcase their farm products. But it’s also an opportunity for producers to learn about crop insurance deadlines, especially after a rough season.

It’s no secret that 2021 was a difficult year for North Dakota’s producers, who faced a drought not seen in decades. It also kept those who work in crop insurance on their feet. “I tell ya ‘21 was one for the books, because almost every one of my producers in my territory had a claim, had a crop insurance claim, and a lot of them had all crop insurance claims,” said Nick Dreyer, with AgCountry Farm Credit Services.

Dreyer said although premiums may be higher, there’s optimism heading into this planting season. “This year, we’re still dry, we’re still in that drought monitor, but we have some snow on the ground, so hopefully we can get this crop off to at least a good start. If we catch a couple timely rains, we could have a really good crop,” said Dreyer.

Dreyer said in February, AgCountry Farm Credit Services will be holding community meetings with farmers across northern North Dakota to discuss insurance programs they can take advantage of to lock their rates in, as they plan for the year.

Crop insurance agents also want to remind producers that the deadline to make your selections is coming up. So be sure to mark that March 15 deadline on your calendar.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.