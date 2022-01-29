Condolences pour in for family, friends after unexpected passing of Wayne Stenehjem

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Condolences are pouring in Friday night for the family and friends of North Dakota Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem, who died suddenly Friday at a Bismarck hospital.

U.S. Sen. Kevin Cramer issued this statement: “Kris and I are saddened to hear of the passing of North Dakota Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem. I considered him a close friend and trusted colleague. Wayne was a true patriot, dedicating his life to public service and our great state. He always fought for what was right. My thoughts and prayers are with Beth and his family. Wayne will be sorely missed by all,”

Sen. Heidi Heitkamp statement: “I am so sad to hear about the death of North Dakota’s Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem. I can only imagine how tragic this is for Beth and Andrew, his amazing extended close family, and the staff at the Office of Attorney General. The people of North Dakota mourn the loss of this funny, smart and committed public servant. I have known Wayne since our time together at UND. I send my sincere condolences to his family and many friends.”

Congressman Kelly Armstrong released the following statement: “Tonight, my friend Wayne passed on. I am devastated. My heart hurts for Beth, Andrew, and the entire Stenehjem family. Wayne loved North Dakota as much as anyone I have ever met. He was smart, compassionate, and had the most down-to-earth approach to public service. He taught me how to turn legal knowledge into smart policy. I would not be where I am today without Wayne’s friendship. I know for an absolute fact that I am not alone in that statement. But above all else, Wayne was a loving husband and a proud father. I am going to miss Wayne so much. I love you sir. Godspeed my friend,”

Senator John Hoeven said in a statement: “Attorney General Stenehjem spent four decades serving the people of North Dakota, and was a fierce advocate for the rule of law and the rights of our state’s residents. As our state’s longest-serving Attorney General, he worked tirelessly to keep our communities safe and took great pride in supporting our law enforcement officials. We will remember Wayne as a true friend and colleague, who will be greatly missed. Mikey and I send our sincerest condolences to Beth, Andrew and the entire Stenehjem family. We will continue praying for all of his loved ones.”

