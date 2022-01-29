Advertisement

Burgum releases statement on passing of Attorney General Stenehjem, orders flags at half-staff

By KFYR Staff
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Gov. Doug Burgum released the following statement today regarding the passing of longtime North Dakota Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem.

Stenehjem was the longest-serving attorney general in North Dakota history, having held the position for 21 years. He was elected as the state’s 29th attorney general in 2000 and was re-elected in 2004, 2006, 2010, 2014 and 2018.

Stenehjem also served in the North Dakota Legislature for 24 years, including four years in the House and 20 years in the Senate, where he was chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee from 1995-2000. He announced on Dec. 17, 2021, that he would not seek another term in office as attorney general. Stenehjem died today at age 68.

Burgum said in a statement: “It was an honor and a privilege to serve alongside Wayne on the North Dakota Industrial Commission and state Land Board. No matter how complex or contentious the issue, we all benefited from his incredible intellect, legal expertise and professionalism. He cared deeply about North Dakota and wanted only the best for its citizens. Kathryn and I extend our deepest condolences and prayers to Beth, Andrew and the entire Stenehjem family, his current and former colleagues from the Attorney General’s Office and Legislature, his friends throughout state government and the entire law enforcement community as we grieve this terrible loss.”

Burgum has directed all government agencies to fly the United States and North Dakota flags at half-staff until further notice and encourages North Dakotans to do the same at their homes and businesses, in honor of Stenehjem and his longtime service to the state.

