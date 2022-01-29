Bowman health center treating Coronavirus patients despite limitations

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Communities in rural areas of the state are also seeing a rise in coronavirus cases.

A health center in Bowman says they’re trying their best to keep up with the demand on limited resources.

Southwest Healthcare Services staff have seen a surge in cases, especially this month.

Christine Peterson says she’s never experienced anything like it. The family nurse practitioner says they’ve had to send patients away due to the lack of beds.

“This fall we actually because of limitations of beds everywhere, we ended up with one patient in Idaho, I know at one point I had called five states to find a bed with nothing,” said Christine Peterson, family nurse practitioner.

Peterson says the health center has 35 beds, but only three hospital rooms and two ER rooms for patients needing to be isolated. They also are treating the virus without a ventilator and only one respiratory therapist

“We have one respiratory therapist on staff, and generally that’s good, but when you’re talking a lot of respiratory illness that gets tapped,” said Peterson.

But Peterson says although they’re seeing more people infected, there’s not as many patients with severe symptoms. She says they recently did some restructuring to accommodate everyone’s healthcare needs. Peterson says they have a block of rooms dedicated for patients with Coronavirus symptoms.

She says you can get a Coronavirus test at the center and the best thing you can do if you’re sick is stay home.

Peterson says the community has helped them in times when items like hospital gowns were hard to find. She says some people sowed gowns that they could wash instead of going without them.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.