Advertisement

Bismarck man suspected of ordering fentanyl online to deliver locally

24-year-old Lazeric Shumpert
24-year-old Lazeric Shumpert(KFYR-TV)
By Erika Craven
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 6:53 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Police arrested a Bismarck man Tuesday they said purchased more than 800 fentanyl pills online.

During a search of 24-year-old Lazeric Shumpert’s residence, police said they found 819 fentanyl pills that have a street value of approximately $40,000. Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is 80 to 100 times more potent than morphine.

Shumpert told police he would order the pills online and deliver them to a local address, according to the affidavit.

Shumpert is charged with possession with intention to deliver.

He is being held at the Burleigh Morton County Detention Center on a $100,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police in San Antonio said two sons stabbed and brutally beat their own mother inside the...
Police: Mom stabbed, beaten with baseball bat by her own sons, ages 12 and 16
Wayne Stenehjem
ND Attorney General Stenehjem passes away
Katelynn Berry
Richland County Sheriff’s Department confirms remains found belong to Katelynn Berry
Nurse goes viral for vaccination plea.
‘No beds means no beds!’ Nurse’s plea goes viral
Pox the Fox
Good news alert: Fargo business goes above and beyond for customer

Latest News

Wayne Stenehjem
Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem passes away at age 68
Hagan Elementary's companion animal
Meet Daiquiri, Hagan Elementary’s companion animal
Bowman health center treating Coronavirus patients despite limitations
Goehring pushes back on trucker vaccine mandate