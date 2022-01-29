Bismarck man suspected of ordering fentanyl online to deliver locally

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Police arrested a Bismarck man Tuesday they said purchased more than 800 fentanyl pills online.

During a search of 24-year-old Lazeric Shumpert’s residence, police said they found 819 fentanyl pills that have a street value of approximately $40,000. Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is 80 to 100 times more potent than morphine.

Shumpert told police he would order the pills online and deliver them to a local address, according to the affidavit.

Shumpert is charged with possession with intention to deliver.

He is being held at the Burleigh Morton County Detention Center on a $100,000 bond.

