Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem passes away at age 68

Wayne Stenehjem
Wayne Stenehjem(kfyr)
By KFYR Staff
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 7:20 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - It is with the utmost sadness that the Office of Attorney General announces that Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem passed away unexpectedly on Friday January 28, 2022. He was 68.

We know Wayne was a widely respected and well-known public figure, but we ask that his family be allowed time to grieve in private.

Funeral arrangements are pending with Bismarck Funeral Home, for both public and private services.

