Aspire Credit Union in Minot warns clients of fraudulent website

MINOT, N.D. – A credit union in Minot is putting its clients on alert Friday that someone has created a fraudulent website made to look similar to the real one.

Aspire Credit Union said their systems have not been breached, but customers need to keep an eye out.

Aspire said whoever created the site altered their logo to say “Aspire Credit Bank” rather than “Union.”

They said they believe the site was intended for phishing for personal information.

They said to always visit their actual website here, to avoid landing on the wrong site.

A spokesperson for Aspire said they notified the FBI of the situation.

If you think you used the fake site, you’re told to monitor your account.

