Advertisement

Williston school board reviews input meeting for new superintendent search

(kfyr)
By Michael Anthony
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 7:24 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLISTON, N.D. - The Williston Basin School District met on Wednesday to discuss their search for a new superintendent.

The district held public meetings with the community and staff to get input on what they want to see in their new hire. One hundred teachers and more than 270 parents were surveyed, with some of the top desires being someone who can promote a positive and professional environment and someone who is a decision maker. Board president Chris Jundt said he’s confident they will find the right person to lead the district.

“There was plenty of input from a variety of stakeholder groups to get a good sample size on that, so overall, I was pleased with that,” said Jundt.

The board is expecting to announce their candidates in March.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic image of crash scene
Crash due to ice in Burleigh County leads to death of 27-year-old man
Police in San Antonio said two sons stabbed and brutally beat their own mother inside the...
Police: Mom stabbed, beaten with baseball bat by her own sons, ages 12 and 16
Governor Doug Burgum in Williston Wednesday
Burgum announces large-scale, $1.9 billion data center in development for Williston
BNSF Train
BNSF employees react to judge’s ruling that blocks strike
Negative PNA phase: typical orientation of the jet stream and where colder/warmer air usually are
February could start colder and more active thanks to the ‘PNA’ weather pattern

Latest News

Igloos in Mandan
Igloos in Mandan
Recruiting law enforcement
Recruiting law enforcement
Making art more available
Making art more available
North Dakota real estate market
Real estate market still hot going into the new year
KMOT Ag Expo
It’s more than an expo, it’s a community