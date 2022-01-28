Williston school board reviews input meeting for new superintendent search

WILLISTON, N.D. - The Williston Basin School District met on Wednesday to discuss their search for a new superintendent.

The district held public meetings with the community and staff to get input on what they want to see in their new hire. One hundred teachers and more than 270 parents were surveyed, with some of the top desires being someone who can promote a positive and professional environment and someone who is a decision maker. Board president Chris Jundt said he’s confident they will find the right person to lead the district.

“There was plenty of input from a variety of stakeholder groups to get a good sample size on that, so overall, I was pleased with that,” said Jundt.

The board is expecting to announce their candidates in March.

