US Postal Service addresses mail delivery concerns in Minot

MINOT, N.D. – Many residents across Minot have taken to social media to voice concerns over their recent mail service.

Some are saying it’s taking several days, to receive some mail, or they haven’t received mail in a week.

We wanted to reach out the postal service to learn more. A spokesperson released a statement to Your News Leader that reads, in part:

“The Postal Service is committed to providing the best possible service to our customers and we apologize for any inconvenience that may have been experienced. Local management is aware of delivery issues in Minot North Dakota and is taking steps to address the concerns. We appreciate the patience of our customers and the efforts of employees during challenging times.

“Our workforce, like others, is not immune to the human impacts of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. We will continue flexing our available resources to match the workload and we are proud of the efforts of postal employees as they define essential public service every day.

When mail service issues occur, we take steps to quickly resolve customer concerns. We gladly work to address any specific issue from the community when brought to our attention and we encourage customers to reach out to their local postal station. Customers can also go to our website usps.com and click on “Contact us” at the bottom of our homepage, or utilize this direct web address: https://usps.force.com/emailus/s/. Every email will be carefully documented and appropriate action taken to strengthen service. In addition, the official Twitter account of the United States Postal Service, managed by the Social Media staff at USPS HQ, can provide help. For customer service, please tweet @USPSHelp. The Postal Service will diligently continue to investigate customer’s concerns and correct deficiencies to improve service to our communities.”

