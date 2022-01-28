Advertisement

TrainND Northwest to expand CDL course availability to Dickinson area

By Michael Anthony
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 6:47 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
WILLISTON, N.D. - In order to meet the ongoing demand for more commercial truck drivers, TrainND Northwest officials say they are working to provide more opportunities to train drivers in southwest North Dakota.

Since 2020, Dickinson State University has partnered with Williston State College and TrainND Northwest to offer CDL courses in Dickinson every other month that meet federal requirements. Officials say the recent closings involving milk distributors show the need to provide more frequent classes.

“We all know the trouble we’re having with moving materials and products and all those things, so there’s a massive shortage, and Dickinson is one of the areas that we can expand,” said Kenley Nebeker, Regional Director of TrainND Northwest.

“This expansion effort into Dickinson is ultimately an effort to try and respond and do our part to affect in a positive way that shortage,” said Kenley Nebeker, Regional Director of TrainND Northwest.

Spots are available for training in Dickinson on February 28. Nebeker says he hopes to have monthly courses in Dickinson starting in July.

For more information or to register, visit https://willistonstate.augusoft.net/

