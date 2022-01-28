Recruits and civilians test fitness skills on level playing field at North Dakota Highway Patrol’s obstacle course

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The CTA fitness test for the North Dakota Highway Patrol involves an obstacle course. That’s where Civilians and new recruits try out their skills to see whether they can make it in law enforcement. To graduate from the North Dakota Highway Patrol program, you must complete the course in five minutes and 30 seconds.

The course simulates a foot pursuit, interacting with a suspect who is resisting arrest, and then removal of the suspect.

“It’s not uncommon for us to, of course, maybe go hand to hand with someone or deescalate a situation. That starts with first our words, but then sometimes we have to use that physical portion,” said planning officer and cultural liaison officer at North Dakota Highway Patrol Sgt. Jenna Clawson Huibregtse.

In training, the obstacles level the playing field. There’s no adverse impact on either gender or age and each individual has their own strengths. Recruits are able to train.

“It’s more difficult than it even looks. If people come in and look from the outside it looks like a slow roll through the obstacle course, but anyone that gets the opportunity to run this course they are definitely gassed at the end, they’re tired, but it’s doable,” added Clawson Huibregtse.

For trooper Erin Quinn who’s working with recruits on the course, and all her coworkers, diverse recruitment is especially important. Law enforcement agencies are now working to better represent local populations by bringing more women on board.

“Women and men together, we make a great team because we all see things in different ways and we are able to put those perspectives together and come up with a good solution,” said trooper and K9 handler at North Dakota Highway Patrol Chelsey Schatz.

Although women make up 51% of the population, women make up only 12-14% of North Dakota law enforcement.

At the end of the day of training, Chelsey Schatz and K9 Tara demonstrate that most importantly it’s the hard work that pays off.

Troopers say new recruits train about 6 months at the academy before they complete 6-8 weeks of field training with an officer.

The latest group of new recruits is set to graduate on Feb. 4th.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.