Advertisement

Real estate market still hot going into the new year

North Dakota real estate market
North Dakota real estate market(KFYR-TV)
By Grace Kraemer
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 8:10 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. - 2021 was a wild year for the real estate market, and many are expecting it to roll into 2022.

Last January, more than 59 homes sold in Minot according to the multiple listing service.

This January more than 70 have already sold with a few days left in the month.

Minot real estate agent Amy Rogers said last year was busy and exciting for both buyers and sellers, with a large part coming from the record level low interest rates.

As the Federal Reserve is considering raising interest rates this year, Rodgers said it’s still a good time to buy.

“When you are looking at interest rates, you have to understand that they are still relatively low, historically. Yes, we had record lows last year but they are still good now. If it’s something you are very much engaged in, it’s something to definitely get pre-approved, talk to your lender, engage in the process,” said Rogers.

Rogers added the market has stayed relatively competitive going into the new year.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic image of crash scene
Crash due to ice in Burleigh County leads to death of 27-year-old man
Police in San Antonio said two sons stabbed and brutally beat their own mother inside the...
Police: Mom stabbed, beaten with baseball bat by her own sons, ages 12 and 16
Governor Doug Burgum in Williston Wednesday
Burgum announces large-scale, $1.9 billion data center in development for Williston
BNSF Train
BNSF employees react to judge’s ruling that blocks strike
Negative PNA phase: typical orientation of the jet stream and where colder/warmer air usually are
February could start colder and more active thanks to the ‘PNA’ weather pattern

Latest News

Igloos in Mandan
Igloos in Mandan
Recruiting law enforcement
Recruiting law enforcement
Making art more available
Making art more available
KMOT Ag Expo
It’s more than an expo, it’s a community