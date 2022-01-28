Real estate market still hot going into the new year

MINOT, N.D. - 2021 was a wild year for the real estate market, and many are expecting it to roll into 2022.

Last January, more than 59 homes sold in Minot according to the multiple listing service.

This January more than 70 have already sold with a few days left in the month.

Minot real estate agent Amy Rogers said last year was busy and exciting for both buyers and sellers, with a large part coming from the record level low interest rates.

As the Federal Reserve is considering raising interest rates this year, Rodgers said it’s still a good time to buy.

“When you are looking at interest rates, you have to understand that they are still relatively low, historically. Yes, we had record lows last year but they are still good now. If it’s something you are very much engaged in, it’s something to definitely get pre-approved, talk to your lender, engage in the process,” said Rogers.

Rogers added the market has stayed relatively competitive going into the new year.

