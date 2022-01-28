ND teacher’s passion for art continues during her retirement

DICKINSON N.D – You can take the art teacher out of the classroom, but you can’t take the teacher out of the artist.

One Dickinson woman learned that when she retired from teaching.

In her 47 years as an educator, Cherie Roshau taught hundreds of young artists in western North Dakota.

Turns out, she missed those kids when she retired.

Now, she’s found a way to continue sharing her love for art and her love for teaching.

The Kling kids are soaking in every word Cherie Roshau is saying.

“You want to kind of go a little harder on the bottom,” explained 11-year-old Camree Kling.

On this day, they are sketching trees and dreaming of creating pieces like the ones they see hanging on these walls.

“Someday I could do that,” said Camree.

“I want to draw just like her,” added her brother, 12-year-old Chance Kling.

The Klings are Mrs. Roshau’s first students in this new space.

“We are learning new things,” said 14-year-old Chase Kling.

“My kids love art. This gives them a chance to learn new techniques,” said their mom, Kami Kling.

Even mom is learning new techniques, proving what Mrs. Roshau has said for years.

“I believe everyone is an artist,” said Roshau.

It’s moments like this that the longtime art teacher missed most after she retired. So, she decided to start teaching again.

“I can’t give it up!” she laughed. “I’m retired and I’m available and I love teaching.”

Here in her garage turned studio, she’s now offering classes for kids like the Klings and even for adults.

“I believe art is a language, a universal language,” Roshau said.

A language she is determined to keep sharing and teaching, even in retirement.

If you’d like to learn more about Cherie’s art classes, you can email her at cherie_roshau@ndsupernet.com.

